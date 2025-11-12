Falcons' Billy Bowman: Logs five tackles in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bowman recorded five tackles (one solo) during Atlanta's loss to the Colts on Sunday.
Bowman was sidelined for the past four weeks with a hamstring injury but ended up having a solid outing in his return. The rookie fourth-round pick will look to build on this performance and continue producing during the team's Week 11 matchup versus the Panthers.
