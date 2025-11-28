Lindstrom (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

The 28-year-old upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to limited practice Thursday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest. Head coach Raheem Morris also told reporters Friday that he "feels good" about the chances of Lindstrom playing in Week 13, despite his questionable designation, per Raimondi. If active Sunday, Lindstrom is expected to start at right guard.