Sills caught two of four targets for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Jets.

Sills' nine-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter gave him a two-game touchdown streak after the 29-year-old wide receiver hadn't scored in any of his first 25 regular-season NFL games. He has accounted for two of Kirk Cousins' three touchdown passes this season, showing some decent chemistry with the veteran quarterback, but Sills hasn't exceeded 16 receiving yards in a game this season heading into a Week 14 home game against the Seahawks.