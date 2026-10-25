Dexter (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dexter sustained a hamstring injury during Friday's practice and was only able to log limited participation in the session. The defensive tackle appears capable of playing through the minor issue in Sunday's contest against the 49ers. The nose tackle may see a reduced share of defensive snaps as he manages the fresh injury, leaving Zach Harrison or LaCale London to pick up some additional opportunities on the Falcons' defensive line.