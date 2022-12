Dalton (toe) will return to practice this week, according to head coach Arthur Smith, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dalton hasn't played since Week 11, but he should return to face the Saints on Sunday. He was able to close out Week 14 prep with back-to-back limited practices, which has the 25-year-old trending in the right direction. His return will help bolster the depth of the Falcons' defensive line.