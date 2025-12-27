Pearce (neck) was a full participant in Saturday's practice and does not carry an injury designation for Monday's game against the Rams.

Pearce began Week 17 as a limited participant at practice before upgrading to full reps Saturday. The rookie first-round pick's availability versus Los Angeles on Monday will provide the Falcons' pass rush with a much-needed boost, as across 15 regular-season appearances thus far, Pearce has racked up 22 tackles (14 solo), including a team-high 8.5 sacks. He's also logged five pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.