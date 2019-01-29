Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Likely headed elsewhere

Coleman isn't expected to re-sign with the Falcons, ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure reports.

With fellow running back Devonta Freeman (groin) already signed to a five-year, $41.25 million contract, Coleman presumably would need to accept a hometown discount to have any shot at staying in Atlanta. He'll also have a better chance at a starting job if he's playing elsewhere, though it may not be a sure thing after a 2018 campaign in which he cemented his reputation as an explosive yet inconsistent runner. Coleman played all 16 games while setting career-high marks for carries (167), rushing yards (800) and yards per carry (4.8), but his reliance on long gains led to some nightmare weeks along the way. He'll turn 26 in April and nonetheless profiles as one of the better running backs available in free agency, with no shortage of potential fits.

