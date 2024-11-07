Week 10 is here, and there are so many storylines for Fantasy managers to digest. I can't wait to see how this scoring period unfolds.

At quarterback, it appears like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are back after both had big games in Week 9. But can you trust both of them in tough matchups in Week 10? Or is Daniel Jones against the Panthers in Germany a better starting option?

Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) is expected to make his 2024 debut in Week 10 at Tampa Bay, but is it safe to start him if he has a limited workload? And what about the Carolina backfield with Jonathon Brooks (knee) also set to make his debut against the Giants. Can we still trust Chuba Hubbard?

CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) is hurt and has a new quarterback with Dak Prescott (hamstring) out. Nico Collins (hamstring) and Jameson Williams (suspension) are expected to return. And Puka Nacua hopefully won't throw any punches. There's a lot to follow at receiver as always.

For the tight ends, Mike Gesicki is set up for a big game once again with Tee Higgins (quad) out, and Cade Otton has become a star. But what about guys like Jake Ferguson, Dalton Kincaid and Sam LaPorta, among others? Who are the tight ends to trust in Week 10?

As always, we'll break down each position with who to start and who to avoid. Remember, four teams are on a bye in Week 10 (Seattle, Green Bay, Cleveland and Las Vegas), and it's time to start thinking about the Fantasy playoffs.

Every win is important, so every lineup decision is crucial. Let's get those rosters right for Week 10, and good luck in all of your leagues.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB SF -6 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 21.2 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2101 RUYDS 210 TD 13 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.6

The last time we saw Purdy in Week 8 against Dallas he was having one of his best games of the season. He was 18-of-26 passing for 260 yards and a touchdown, and he added 56 rushing yards and a touchdown for 28 Fantasy points. It's the second time in three games where Purdy scored at least 28 Fantasy points, but he's yet to have consecutive games with 20-plus Fantasy points this season. That changes now.

Purdy is expected to get Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) and Jauan Jennings (hip) back for this Week 10 game at Tampa Bay, and this is a dream matchup. The Buccaneers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Tampa Bay has been lit up lately by Kirk Cousins twice (42.4 Fantasy points in Week 5 and 36.6 points in Week 8), Lamar Jackson (44.4 points in Week 7) and Patrick Mahomes (30.5 points in Week 9).

It's Purdy's turn now, and he should connect with McCaffrey, Jennings, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle for a huge outing. I like Purdy as a top-six quarterback in Week 10, and this should be one of his best performances of the season.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Sam Darnold QB MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC MIN -5.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1900 RUYDS 120 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 21.2 Darnold comes into Week 10 having scored at least 22.2 Fantasy points in each of his past two games, and he should stay hot against the Jaguars in this matchup. Jacksonville is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and six of the past seven quarterbacks against the Jaguars have scored at least 24.8 Fantasy points. Darnold has top-five upside in Week 10. Kirk Cousins QB ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 36 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO ATL -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 22.3 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2328 RUYDS -3 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.8 Two quarterbacks in the past four games against the Saints have scored at least 28.1 Fantasy points, and New Orleans just traded its best cornerback in Marshon Lattimore, to Washington on Tuesday. Cousins has scored at least 23.8 Fantasy points in each of his past two games, and he should stay hot this week on the road. He has top-five upside heading into Week 10. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA LAR -1 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 19.3 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1969 RUYDS -7 TD 9 INT 6 FPTS/G 14.6 We got a little lucky that Stafford scored 21.9 Fantasy points in Week 9 at Seattle because his second of two touchdowns came in overtime. That said, Stafford was also unlucky that Puka Nacua was ejected in the first half for throwing a punch. Nacua and Cooper Kupp will be on the field against the Dolphins, and that receiver combination puts Stafford in play as a top-10 Fantasy option in Week 10. Miami has also allowed the past two opposing quarterbacks to score at least 26.2 Fantasy points. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU DET -3.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1840 RUYDS 16 TD 15 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.9 Goff's first outdoor game of the season in Week 9 at Green Bay wasn't great, with his Fantasy production at 11.6 points, but he should rebound in Week 10 at Houston. In four games prior to Week 9, Goff scored at least 21.5 Fantasy points in each outing, and he should be in that range again in Week 10. The Texans have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22.8 Fantasy points, and Goff gets Jameson Williams back in Week 10 following his two-game suspension.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Tagovailoa had a solid outing in Week 9 at Buffalo, where he missed on just three of 28 pass attempts for 231 yards and two touchdowns, and he scored 21.5 Fantasy points. I'm expecting another quality performance from Tagovailoa against the Rams, who have allowed the past two opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22.2 Fantasy points. This game has the potential to be a high-scoring affair, and the expected point total is 50 points. That bodes well for Tagovailoa and Matthew Stafford having a shootout. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Herbert is getting hot at the right time, and he has scored at least 23.5 Fantasy points in each of his past two games. He's worth starting again heading into Week 10 against Tennessee, and the Titans have allowed two of the past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.7 Fantasy points. Herbert could end up as a top-12 quarterback in Week 10. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Jones scored a season-high 28.4 Fantasy points in Week 9 against Washington, and I'm expecting him to stay hot against the Panthers in Germany. Carolina is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and two of the past three quarterbacks against the Panthers scored at least 28.8 Fantasy points. Jones has played four games outside of New Jersey this season, and he scored at least 22.3 Fantasy points in three of them. I hope the matchup, along with playing abroad, helps Jones have another big game in Week 10.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 2139 RUYDS 143 TD 11 INT 4 FPTS/G 17 Nico Collins (hamstring) could return in Week 10 against the Lions, but I'm not sure that's enough to trust Stroud as a starting Fantasy quarterback. Collins played in the first five games of the season (he left Week 5 against Buffalo after catching two passes for 78 yards and a touchdown), and Stroud only had two outings with more than 17.9 Fantasy points. Without Collins, Stroud has scored 11.5 Fantasy points or less in three of four games, and Houston also lost Stefon Diggs (knee) for the season in Week 8. Detroit is No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks and has done well to limit Jordan Love, Sam Darnold, Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, and Matthew Stafford to 18.3 Fantasy points or less this season. I would only start Stroud in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 10. Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 40 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -1 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 2107 RUYDS 43 TD 15 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.5 Rodgers has scored at least 21.3 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including a season-high 26.3 points in Week 9 against Houston in the first game where Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams did something of significance at the same time. But I don't know if the Cardinals qualify as a good matchup after holding Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, and Caleb Williams to 16.7 Fantasy points or less in each of the past three games and the only quarterback to score more than 18.5 Fantasy points against Arizona this season without a rushing touchdown was Jordan Love in Week 6. Rodgers is more of a bust alert than a must-sit quarterback, but I don't love the matchup for him this week. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -5.5 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 2389 RUYDS 189 TD 25 INT 9 FPTS/G 27.6 Mayfield continues to surprise us despite the loss of Chris Godwin (ankle) and Mike Evans (hamstring), and he also didn't have Jalen McMillan (hamstring) in Week 9 at Kansas City when he scored 22 Fantasy points. That's now 50.3 Fantasy points in two games without his top receivers, but it's tough to feel confident about Mayfield against the 49ers in Week 10. Only two quarterbacks have scored more than 18.7 Fantasy points against San Francisco this season and none since Week 5, including matchups with Geno Smith, Patrick Mahomes, and Dak Prescott. Mayfield is more of a bust alert than a must-sit quarterback, but I don't love the matchup for him this week. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 1753 RUYDS 295 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.5 Nix had the chance for a better game at Baltimore in Week 9, but he missed some open receivers for big plays. He ended up with 17.7 Fantasy points, which is fine, but that was a favorable matchup. I don't like the matchup at Kansas City in Week 10, and Nix is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. The Chiefs have only allowed three quarterbacks to score more than 18.9 Fantasy points and one since Week 2. I'm expecting Nix to stay under 20 Fantasy points in Week 10.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN KC -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 23 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1942 RUYDS 148 TD 12 INT 9 FPTS/G 18.4 Mahomes just had his best game of the season in Week 9 against Tampa Bay with 30.5 Fantasy points, and it's also the first time all year he has consecutive outings with at least 20 Fantasy points (he had 22.2 points at Las Vegas in Week 8). But after facing the Raiders and Buccaneers in back-to-back games, things should get a little tougher against Denver, even at home. Only one quarterback has scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Broncos this season, which was Lamar Jackson in Week 9. Mahomes combined for just 24.9 Fantasy points against Denver in two games in 2023, and I'm not expecting a big performance from him in Week 10. He's only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR NYG -6.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 442 REC 17 REYDS 116 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.4 I love the setup for Tracy this week, and I nearly made him the Start of the Week for Week 10. He's taken over as the starting running back for the Giants, and he has at least 16 carries in four of his past five games. In three of those outings, Tracy has scored at least 14 PPR points, and he should have the chance for a strong performance against the Panthers in Germany. Carolina is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 13 running backs have scored at least 12.1 PPR points against the Panthers this season, including six with at least 20 PPR points. I like Tracy as a borderline No. 1 running back in all leagues for Week 10. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NYG -6.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 13.9 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 665 REC 26 REYDS 108 TD 6 FPTS/G 15.3 Jonathon Brooks (knee) is expected to make his NFL debut in Week 10 against the Giants in Germany, but I still expect Hubbard to get the majority of touches. And this could be his last chance to be the starter for the Panthers and a potential starter for Fantasy managers. Hubbard has at least 17 total touches in seven games in a row, and he scored at least 15.3 PPR points in five of those outings, including Week 9 against New Orleans, with 15 carries for 72 yards, two touchdowns, and two catches for no yards on three targets. Brooks will likely get a handful of touches against the Giants, but Hubbard should still dominate the workload. And the Giants have allowed a running back to score at least 13.1 PPR points in six games in a row. J.K. Dobbins RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN LAC -7.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 16.5 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 620 REC 21 REYDS 107 TD 6 FPTS/G 16.2 I had my doubts about Dobbins going into Week 9 at Cleveland, but I removed him as the Bust Alert prior to Sunday, which proved to be the right move. He dominated the Browns with 14 carries for 85 yards, two touchdowns, and two catches for 20 yards, and he has now scored at least 16.8 PPR points in three of his past four games. The Titans run defense has fallen apart lately, and Tennessee has allowed seven total touchdowns to running backs in the past three games against Buffalo, Detroit, and New England. Dobbins could be in line for a huge game in Week 10. Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 592 REC 17 REYDS 152 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.9 Harris went into his bye in Week 9, having rushed for at least 102 yards in three games in a row, and he scored at least 16.1 PPR points in each outing against the Raiders, Jets, and Giants. I hope he stays hot, and he also has two touchdowns over that span. Washington has allowed two running backs in the past four games to rush for at least 129 yards, and Harris is worth trusting as a No. 2 running back in the majority of leagues. Chase Brown RB CIN Cincinnati • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 17.5 RB RNK 24th Brown came through in a big way in Week 9 as the Start of the Week when he had a season-best 26.7 PPR points against the Raiders. He had 27 carries for 120 yards, five catches for 37 yards, and a touchdown on five targets. I hope he maintains his role in the passing game even with the Bengals adding Khalil Herbert via trade from the Bears on Tuesday and Zack Moss (neck) is now on injured reserve. Brown faced the Ravens in Week 5 and had 12 carries for 46 yards, three catches for 8 yards, and a touchdown on three targets. It's a tough matchup since Baltimore is No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but three running backs have scored at least 14.4 PPR points against the Ravens in the past five games. I'm trusting Brown as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Stevenson hasn't run well in his past three games against Jacksonville, the Jets, and Tennessee, with 37 carries for 82 yards over that span. But he has three rushing touchdowns, 10 catches for 62 yards, and a touchdown on 11 targets in those games, and he scored at least 22.4 PPR points in his past two outings. The Bears just allowed three Cardinals running backs (James Conner, Trey Benson, and Emari Demercado) to score at least 12.5 PPR points in Week 9, and I like Stevenson as a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup on the road. Austin Ekeler RB WAS Washington • #30

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) could return in Week 10 against the Steelers after he missed Week 9 against the Giants, but he might not be at 100 percent. That could lead to Ekeler maintaining a solid role, and he has scored at least 10.2 PPR points in six of eight games this season. If Robinson is out, then Ekeler is worth starting in all leagues, and he had 11 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown against the Giants, along with three catches for 41 yards on four targets. The Steelers have also allowed four running backs to catch at least five passes in a game this season. Jordan Mason RB SF San Francisco • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. This will either be Mason or Isaac Guerendo in this spot, depending on Mason's shoulder, but I would consider using the backup running back for the 49ers as a flex in Week 10 at Tampa Bay if Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) returns as expected. If McCaffrey is out, then either Mason or Guerendo would be a starter in all leagues. McCaffrey might have a limited workload in his 2024 debut, which could mean 10-15 total touches for the No. 2 running back. And it's a good matchup since the Buccaneers have allowed six running backs to score at least 13.5 PPR points against them in the past four games. Ray Davis RB BUF Buffalo • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Davis caught a 63-yard touchdown in Week 9 against Miami and finished with four carries for 20 yards, two catches for 70 yards, and the touchdown for 17 PPR points. He also managed five carries for 41 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 6 yards on one target in Week 7 against Tennessee for 11.7 PPR points. In Week 8 at Seattle, Davis had six carries for 29 yards and no targets for 2.9 PPR points, and all three of these games were played in tandem with James Cook. He's not getting much work, but he's providing some big plays as the backup to Cook. Given the matchup against the Colts, I don't mind taking a chance on Davis this week as a flex option in deeper leagues.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 387 REC 29 REYDS 216 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.8 Williams actually did better than expected in Week 9 at Baltimore with 12 carries for 42 yards and two catches for 42 yards on three targets, and he scored 10.4 PPR points. But he might regress in this matchup since the Chiefs are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Jordan Mason's 58 rushing yards and 69 total yards in Week 7 are the most yards Kansas City has yielded to a running back this season, and only three running backs have scored touchdowns against the Chiefs. Sean Payton said Audric Estime could start getting more work for the Broncos, and that's also a potential problem for Williams. At best, consider Williams just a flex option in most leagues for Week 10. Bucky Irving RB TB Tampa Bay • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -5.5 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 8.5 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 419 REC 23 REYDS 174 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.9 I expected Irving to struggle in Week 9 at Kansas City, and he finished the game with seven carries for 24 yards and three catches for 10 yards on three targets. He should have another tough outing against the 49ers in Week 10, and Irving is only worth using as a flex option in most leagues. Rachaad White is the more trustworthy Tampa Bay running back, and he has scored at least 12.5 PPR points in three games in a row. But he's also just a flex against San Francisco, and the 49ers' run defense should be able to contain Irving and White in this matchup. Tank Bigsby RB JAC Jacksonville • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -4.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 7.3 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 515 REC 3 REYDS 36 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.1 Travis Etienne returned from his two-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 9 at Philadelphia, and Bigsby's production fell apart since he had eight carries for 22 yards and no touchdowns or targets. Prior to that, Bigsby had scored a combined 34.4 PPR points in the two games Etienne was out. I like Etienne slightly better than Bigsby in PPR for Week 10 against the Vikings, but both guys are just flex options at best. This is a tough matchup since Minnesota is No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Bigsby could be in trouble if the Jaguars are chasing points, given his lack of work in the passing game. Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -1 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 9.2 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 214 REC 7 REYDS 71 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 De'Von Achane has lived up to the billing as a breakout candidate, and he has scored at least 23 PPR points in all four games Tua Tagovailoa has started this season. Mostert hasn't had the same success, and he has two fumbles in his past three games. He's also scored 8.8 PPR points or less in two of his past three outings, and he's tough to trust heading into Week 10 at the Rams. Mostert will need to score a touchdown to have a quality Fantasy outing, and the Rams haven't allowed a running back to score a touchdown in their past three games against the Raiders, Vikings, and Seahawks. At best, Mostert is a flex option for Week 10.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Rico Dowdle RB DAL Dallas • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 321 REC 21 REYDS 163 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.5 I liked Dowdle heading into Week 9 at Atlanta, and he delivered a standout stat line with 12 carries for 75 yards, five catches for 32 yards, and a touchdown on six targets. He's now caught five passes in each of his past two games, and he has three receiving touchdowns in his past four outings. I'm hopeful he'll continue to play well with Cooper Rush taking over for the injured Dak Prescott (hamstring), but I would only use Dowdle as a flex option in Week 10 against the Eagles, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Philadelphia has allowed just two total touchdowns to running backs this season, and Chase Brown's 11.4 PPR points in Week 8 is the best performance against the Eagles for a running back since Week 4.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 58 REYDS 548 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.7 I'm starting Pickens with confidence even though the Commanders just traded for Marshon Lattimore. In two games with Russell Wilson, Pickens has scored a combined 33.5 PPR points on nine catches for 185 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets, and he lost a potential touchdown in Week 8 against the Giants that was overturned by replay. Wilson should continue to lean on Pickens even with the addition of Mike Williams, and the Commanders have allowed eight receivers to score at least 14.9 PPR points this season. Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -4.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 14.5 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 53 REYDS 595 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.4 Thomas struggled in Week 9 at Philadelphia with two catches for 22 yards on four targets and a two-point conversion, and his 6.2 PPR points was the second-worst total of the season. I expect him to rebound this week against the Vikings, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I also like Parker Washington as a sleeper. There have been 13 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points against Minnesota this season, including nine with at least 16.1 PPR points. Thomas has top-15 upside in all leagues, and Washington is a good streaming option in three-receiver leagues. Darnell Mooney WR ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO ATL -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 68 REYDS 588 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.4 It appears like Drake London (hip) will play in Week 10 against the Saints, but that's a situation to monitor for the Falcons. But with or without London, I like Mooney as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He continues to make plays for Kirk Cousins and has scored at least 18.6 PPR points in three of his past five games, including two in a row. Now, in Week 4 against New Orleans, Mooney only had three catches for 56 yards on six targets, but the Saints secondary just got worse by trading cornerback Marshon Lattimore to Washington. Mooney and London both have the chance to go off in Week 10. Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -4 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 56 REYDS 411 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.1 Downs just had his first down game in four outings with Joe Flacco in Week 9 at Minnesota with six catches for 60 yards on nine targets for 12 PPR points. Prior to that, Downs had scored at least 15.9 PPR points in the first three games that Flacco appeared, and I like that the Vikings game showed the floor for Downs. He has at least nine targets in every game with Flacco, and I don't expect that to change against the Bills. It's not an easy matchup since Buffalo is No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but I like Downs as a No. 2 receiver in the majority of leagues with Flacco under center for the Colts. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND BUF -4 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 45 REYDS 471 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.7 Amari Cooper (wrist) could return for the Bills in Week 10 at Indianapolis after he was out in Week 9 against Miami, but Keon Coleman (wrist) might be out against the Colts after he missed practice Wednesday. Shakir has been the mainstay for Josh Allen, especially of late, and he comes into Week 10 with quality production in three games in a row. Over that span, Shakir has 22 catches for 222 on 24 targets, and he scored at least 13.5 PPR points in two of those outings. He had at least seven targets in each of those games, and there have been nine receivers with at least seven targets against the Colts this year. Seven of those receivers have scored at least 12.7 PPR points, and I expect Shakir to do the same if he continues to remain a focal point for Allen.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tank Dell WR HOU Houston • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Nico Collins (hamstring) is expected to return in Week 10 against the Lions, but I still like Dell as a borderline starter in all leagues. Keep in mind that Stefon Diggs (knee) is out for the season, and Dell just had his best game of the year in Week 9 at the Jets with six catches for 126 yards on nine targets for 18.6 PPR points. The Lions are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, so Dell should have the chance to make plenty of plays once again in Week 10. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Johnston and Ladd McConkey are both worth using as high-end No. 3 Fantasy receivers against the Titans, who are dealing with injuries in their secondary to L'Jarius Sneed (quad) and Quandre Diggs (foot). Johnston returned from a two-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 9 at Cleveland with four catches for 118 yards and a touchdown on five targets for 22 PPR points, and he's capable of big performances now that Justin Herbert and the Chargers have opened up the offense. And McConkey has combined for 40.5 PPR points in his past two games. Xavier Legette WR CAR Carolina • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie I'd like to see more targets for Legette, but he's scored four touchdowns in his past six games, including two in a row, and he's worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 10 against the Giants in Germany. In his past two games, Legette has 13 targets for eight catches, 67 yards and two touchdowns, and he scored at least 13.4 PPR points in each outing against Denver and New Orleans. The Giants have allowed nine receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in their past five games, so Legette should have a safe floor with a potential high ceiling if Bryce Young gives him more chances in this game. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Williams is back from his two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, and hopefully he can pick up where he left off. Prior to missing the past two games, Williams had scored at least 14.4 PPR points in four of six outings, and this is a great matchup against the Texans in Week 10. Houston is No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I like Williams as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Seven receivers have scored at least 13.8 PPR points against the Texans in the past four games alone. Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. I'm hopeful that Jennings will make his return to the field in Week 10 at Tampa Bay after missing the past two games with a hip injury. Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is out for the season, and Jennings will be the No. 2 receiver for the 49ers opposite Deebo Samuel. Jennings has four games this season with at least five targets, and he scored at least 11.4 PPR points in three of them. This week, he has a great matchup against the Buccaneers, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Eight receivers have scored at least 12.6 PPR points against Tampa Bay in the past five games, which bodes well for Samuel and Jennings in Week 10.