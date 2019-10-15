Luvu was waived by the Jets on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Luvu has spent the past two seasons in New York, recording 26 tackles and three sacks over 16 games. He'll now look to sign on with another active roster or practice squad look to shore up their linebacking corps.

