Giants' Beaux Collins: Limited in practice again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins (quadriceps) registered a limited practice session Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Collins has now logged consecutive limited sessions to begin the week as a result of a quad injury. He may need to log a full practice Friday to avoid entering the weekend with an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers. Should he be able to suit up, Collins may be slated for a significant role since only Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton are definitely ahead of him in the wideout pecking order.
