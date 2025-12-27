The Giants elevated Miller from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

This is Miller's first elevation of the season and may be the first opportunity for the 26-year-old this season. With Tyrone Tracy, Devin Singletary, and Eric Gray all healthy and active, Miller's best hope to get on the field Sunday will be as a special teams addition.