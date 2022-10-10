Sills caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 27-22 victory versus the Packers in London.

Sills looked like he could see ample opportunities leading into the weekend as one of three healthy wideouts for New York. Instead, Darius Slayton -- who entered Week 5 with only one catch on two targets -- emerged as the team's top receiver, hauling in six of seven targets for 79 yards. In addition, Marcus Johnson -- who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday -- logged more catches (three) and tallied more yards (35) than did Sills. The surprising final stat lines emphasize the unsettled hierarchy of a New York wide-receiver room that is best avoided in fantasy.