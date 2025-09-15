Singletary rushed once for four yards and caught his only target for minus-4 yards in Sunday's Week 2 overtime loss to Dallas.

In a significant development for Singletary's role on offense, rookie Cam Skattebo led New York with 11 carries and 45 rushing yards while starter Tyrone Tracy netted 51 yards on nine touches (five rushes and four receptions). Skattebo's effectiveness Sunday will likely earn him more work going forward, while Tracy isn't likely to be phased out of the offense, especially given his skill set as a receiver. That presumably leaves Singletary to fend for scraps, diminishing what was already minimal fantasy viability. Through two weeks, the veteran RB has logged just 14 offensive snaps, tallying five touches (four carries and one catch) totaling a meager nine yards.