Coach Pat Shurmur said Engram (knee) has a chance to return for Thursday's game against the Eagles.

Engram was listed as limited on the Giants' injury report Monday, marking the first time he would have been allowed to practice since spraining the MCL in his right knee Week 3. He'll take the practice field in some capacity Tuesday and Wednesday to get a gauge on whether an appearance is possible Thursday. Engram's replacement in the starting lineup, Rhett Ellison, was listed as a non-participant Monday due to a sore foot, so the Giants may need the services of the former this week, even if he's at less than 100 percent.