The Giants signed Desrosiers off the Chargers' practice squad Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

With Tyrone Tracy (hamstring) now on injured reserve, the Giants bolstered the roster by adding Desrosiers. The undrafted rookie appeared in three preseason games for the Chargers, amassing 166 yards and one touchdown off 23 carries. While Desrosiers is listed behind Cam Skattebo (hamstring) and Devin Singletary on the depth chart, he could see action if one of those players gets injured.