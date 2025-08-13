Hyatt (undisclosed) is practicing Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Hyatt was held out of Saturday's preseason win over Buffalo despite taking part in each of the Giants' previous six practices, per Dan Duggan and Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic, and the reason for his absence wasn't disclosed. The wideout had missed some practices earlier in training camp due to lower-body tightness, but it's unclear if his absence Saturday was related to that. Whatever the case may be, it's promising for Hyatt's status moving forward that he was able to return to practice Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday, though Duggan notes the receiver did work on the side rather than taking team reps. As such, it bears monitoring how long Hyatt will be limited to side work.