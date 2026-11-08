The Giants signed Hyatt from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Hyatt was a regular part of the wideout corps with New York during his first two NFL seasons, but his role was reduced dramatically last year, and he's spent most of 2026 on the team's practice squad. He saw his first regular-season action as a practice-squad elevation Week 7 versus Houston and played 10 total snaps (four on offense and six on special teams) without otherwise getting into the box score. Hyatt doesn't figure to see much work on offense Sunday against Philadelphia, though he could receive a slight bump if Charlie Jones (who is questionable due to a hand injury) can't suit up.