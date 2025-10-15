Hyatt was limited at Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Hyatt has settled into a modest role in New York's offense over the last three games, but it took him until last Thursday's win against the Eagles to make a mark in the box score (3-17-0 on five targets). With Malik Nabers (knee) out for the season and Darius Slayton (hamstring) still not practicing, Hyatt is lined up to be involved on game days, assuming he makes it through Week 7 prep unscathed.