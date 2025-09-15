Hyatt did not log any snaps Sunday in an overtime loss to Dallas.

Hyatt was the only one of New York's active players who did not play at all in the defeat. It was the second straight week that Hyatt went unused, so it's clear early on that the Giants don't see him as a big part of their offense. Darius Slayton and Malik Nabers logged all but one of New York's offensive snaps in the loss, and Wan'Dale Robinson was on the field for 70 percent of the plays, while both Beaux Collins and Gunner Olszewski participated only on special teams. With that in mind, Hyatt hasn't necessarily slipped below fourth in the pecking order, but the team simply hasn't cared to extend its WR personnel beyond its top three options.