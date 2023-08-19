Hyatt caught four of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason win over the Panthers.

After a quiet preseason debut last week, the 2023 third-round pick flashed his big-play potential with a 33-yard TD reception from Tyrod Taylor in the second quarter, as Hyatt broke free of veteran cornerback Eric Rowe to get wide open in the end zone. Hyatt is in a dogfight for snaps and targets in a crowded Giants receiver room, but if he keeps making an impact, his presence could encourage starting QB Daniel Jones and coach Brian Daboll to open up the playbook and attack downfield more often than they did last season.