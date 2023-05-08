Hyatt (hamstring) did some drills at rookie minicamp but didn't participate in 7-on-7s, Paul Schwartz of the NY Post reports.

Hyatt hurt his hamstring at the NFL Combine, but only after running a 4.40 and posting a 133-inch broad jump and 40-inch vertical. The rookie third-round pick reportedly is working on gaining weight after checking in at only 176 pounds at the combine, recently noting that he's up to 180 and wants to play at about 190. Hyatt should be cleared for training camp, if not spring practices, and he could challenge Darius Slayton or Isaiah Hodgins for perimeter snaps early on.