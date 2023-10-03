Hyatt caught both of his targets for 10 yards Monday in a Week 4 loss to the Seahawks.

Hyatt was again mostly a non-factor in the passing game, as his only two catches went for three and seven yards, respectively. If there's a positive takeaway for fantasy managers who roster the rookie wideout, it's that he tallied a season-high 27 offensive snaps, per Connor Hughes of SNY.tv, and was on the field more than fellow wideout Isaiah Hodgins for the first time this season. Hyatt flashed his big-play potential when he racked up 89 yards on two receptions in New York's only win so far Week 2 against Arizona, but he's also been shut out twice this season in addition to Monday's quiet performance. The very low weekly floor makes Hyatt difficult to hang onto in fantasy, though it may be worth giving him another week to see if the increased snap count becomes a trend as the Giants look to light a fire under what has been a mostly abysmal passing game thus far.