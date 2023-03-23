Crowder is slated to sign a one-year deal with the Giants, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.
A fractured ankle limited Crowder to just four regular-season games with the Bills in 2022, during which time he recorded six catches for 60 yards. Now that he's presumably past his ankle issues, the 29-year-old will have a chance to compete for slot snaps in the Giants' wide receiver corps.
