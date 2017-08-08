Thompson (quad) sat out of practice Tuesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Thompson only played in one game last season, recording a tackle against the Saints. The 24-year-old free safety is slated to start behind Darian Thompson in Week 1 but should find opportunities on special teams.

