Giants' Mykkele Thompson: Not practicing Tuesday
Thompson (quad) sat out of practice Tuesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Thompson only played in one game last season, recording a tackle against the Saints. The 24-year-old free safety is slated to start behind Darian Thompson in Week 1 but should find opportunities on special teams.
