The Giants designated Adebo (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Adebo was placed on the Giants' injured reserve following the team's Week 1 win over the Cowboys due to a knee injury. He's been sidelined for the last five games, but he's progressed enough in his recovery to return to practice and was a limited participant in Wednesday's session, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site. Adebo would need to be activated from IR by Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET in order to be available for Sunday's game against the Texans.