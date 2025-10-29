Payton (hamstring) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The Pittsburgh State product has yet to play this season due to a hamstring injury, but it now appears he's nearing a return. Payton appeared in 16 games for the Saints last season and played 242 special-teams snaps, recording 11 total tackles. He now has 21 days to be added to the Giants' active roster before reverting to IR, and he'll likely have a similar role once fully healthy.