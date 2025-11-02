Payton was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Payton landed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury in late August and could be in line to make his season debut. He would likely contribute primarily on special teams, though the Giants will be without both Cor'Dale Flott (concussion) and Paulson Adebo (knee). Payton officially remains questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, so his status will not become clear until shortly before kickoff.