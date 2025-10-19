The Giants activated Dumukeje (pectoral) from injured reserve Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Dimukeje started the regular season on injured reserve due to a pectoral muscle tear that he suffered during offseason workouts in the spring. He was cleared to return to practice Wednesday and was a full participant all week, and he is trending toward making his 2025 debut in Week 7. Dimukeje would likely serve in a rotational role at outside linebacker while also operating on special teams if he's given the green light to play Sunday.