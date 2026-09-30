Glasgow (knee) worked out for the Ravens on Tuesday, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Glasgow was released by the Lions in early March with a failed physical designation, stemming from a knee injury that he worked through for much of the 2025 season. The Ravens are looking for depth at center, seeing as Danny Pinter (knee, IR) is out for the year and both Ethan Pocic (knee) and Jovaughn Gwyn (ankle) are expected to go on injured reserve due to the respective injuries that they sustained in Week 3 against the Cowboys. As such, Olaivavega Ioane is projected to be the Ravens' starting center moving forward.