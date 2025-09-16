The Jets cut Mevis from the practice squad Tuesday, Susanna Weir of the team's official site reports.

The move makes room on the Jets' practice squad for defensive back Nik Needham. Mevis wasn't able to make the Jets' 53-man roster after failing to beat out Nick Folk for kicking duties, and the former will look for his next opportunity elsewhere. He has not played in a regular-season game since signing with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in April of 2024.