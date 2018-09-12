McKenzie was signed to Denver's practice squad Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

McKenzie spent the offseason competing for a role as Denver's kick returner, but lost out to rookie Phillip Lindsay and veteran Adam Jones. Since being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, McKenzie has failed to carve out a role either on special teams or as a depth receiver. He could stick with the Broncos' practice squad for the near future, but is a longshot to secure a relevant role on the team's offense.

