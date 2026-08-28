The Steelers waived Winstead on Friday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Winstead signed with the Steelers in early August to attempt to compete for a significant role in the team's wide receiver corps. The former UFL Louisville King has not participated for an NFL organization since he was a member of the 2023 49ers' practice squad. Winstead will now be placed on waivers for a duration that extends through Sunday's cutdown day. If the 27-year-old is not claimed, he will become a free agent Monday. If Winstead becomes a free agent, it is unclear if he will attempt to join a practice squad or wait for another chance in the UFL.