The 49ers signed Winstead to their practice squad Wednesday.

A rookie UDFA, Winstead didn't make the 49ers' initial 53-man roster after catching all four of his targets for 54 yards across two preseason contests. The 6-foot-4 wideout will get a chance to continue his development with the 49ers, but he's unlikely to see an elevation, barring numerous injuries to San Francisco's wideout corps.