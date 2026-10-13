Stoll reverted to San Francisco's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Stoll was elevated ahead of Sunday's win over Seattle and logged 14 special-teams snaps. He didn't get a chance to contribute on offense, however, as starting tight end George Kittle ended up logging a season-high 93 percent snap share despite dealing with an illness. The 49ers also have Luke Farrell and Brayden Willis as depth options as tight end, but Stoll could be elevated again to serve in a fullback role if Kyle Juszczyk (knee) misses another game next Monday versus Washington.