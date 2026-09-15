Stoll was signed to the 49ers' practice squad Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Stoll was cut by Cleveland in late August after reaching an injury settlement with the team following an undisclosed injury that he suffered during the preseason. The tight end worked out with Tennessee on Sept. 8, proving that he was back to full health, and he has now found another opportunity with the Niners. Stoll played in 15 regular-season contests with the Saints in 2025, catching six of 11 targets for 46 yards and a touchdown while splitting his time between the offense and special teams.