Harrison (back) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Panthers, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Harrison suffered a back injury in the fourth quarter, placing doubt on his ability to return to action. The offensive tackle seems unlikely to be able to make it back out there in Week 1, and his status will be worth monitoring at practice in the coming days.

