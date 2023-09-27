Lloyd has surgery on his right thumb Wednesday and won't accompany the team for its two-game stretch in London that includes matchups Sunday with the Falcons and Oct. 8 versus the Bills, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Llyod suffered the injury in the team's Week 2 loss to Kansas City and was unable to play in the Week 3 loss to Houston. Rather than joining the Jaguars abroad, Lloyd will stay back in the United States and focus on his rehab and recovery in advance of the Jaguars' Week 6 game against the the Colts. While Lloyd is out, Chad Muma will likely continue seeing extra opportunities at linebacker.