Jaguars' Hunter Long: Still not practicing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Long (hip/knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Long didn't practice last week before being ruled out for Sunday's loss to the Texans, with another 'DNP' now clouding his Week 11 status. Fellow tight end Brenton Strange (hip) was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, and if he's able to return to action this weekend, he'd be in a position to reclaim his spot in the Jaguars' starting lineup.
More News
-
Jaguars' Hunter Long: Won't face Texans•
-
Jaguars' Hunter Long: Missing another practice•
-
Jaguars' Hunter Long: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Hunter Long: Does little on three targets•
-
Jaguars' Hunter Long: Cleared to return vs. Vegas•
-
Jaguars' Hunter Long: Leaves with lower-body injuries•