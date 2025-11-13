Long (hip/knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Long didn't practice last week before being ruled out for Sunday's loss to the Texans, with another 'DNP' now clouding his Week 11 status. Fellow tight end Brenton Strange (hip) was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, and if he's able to return to action this weekend, he'd be in a position to reclaim his spot in the Jaguars' starting lineup.