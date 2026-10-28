Meyers (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury.

Meyers had previously made appearances on Jaguars injury reports earlier in the season due to a thumb issue, but he's nursing a different health concern coming out of the team's Week 7 bye. Unless the hamstring injury was something that cropped up during Wednesday's practice, Meyers' ability to begin Week 8 prep on the field in some capacity is generally a good sign for his chances of suiting up Sunday versus the Colts.