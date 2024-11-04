Bigsby (ankle) rushed eight times for 22 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.

Bigsby suffered from the return of Travis Etienne (hamstring) on Sunday, as neither back provided fantasy value in a tandem role. The 23-year-old Bigsby was a huge fantasy play in recent weeks with 196 rushing yards and two trips to the end zone in his previous two contests, but he struggled mightily in a split role against Philadelphia. Consider both Jaguars running backs flex plays at best heading into Week 10, with Bigsby being the better bet for a touchdown against the Vikings next Sunday.