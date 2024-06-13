The Jaguars and Lawrence agreed to terms on a five-year, $275 million contract extension Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lawrence's new deal includes $142 million fully guaranteed, and the average annual value of $55 million matches Joe Burrow's NFL-leading mark. After Jacksonville extended the fifth-year opinion on Lawrence's rookie contract this spring, it was only a matter of time before the two sides reached an agreement to keep the first overall pick in the 2021 Draft in Duval for the foreseeable future. Through three pro campaigns, he's surpassed 4,000 yards twice while accumulating a 58:39 TD:INT in 50 regular-season games.