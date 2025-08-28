The Panthers signed Reed to their practice squad Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Reed was cut Tuesday after he failed to earn a spot on Carolina's final 53-man roster for 2025, but he'll now be staying with the team as a member of the practice squad. The Panthers have one of the thinner groups of wide receivers in the NFL, so Reed could be closer to an elevation than the average practice-squad wideout.