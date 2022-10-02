Berrios caught his only target for six yards and threw a two-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers.

Berrios got the ball on a reverse, but rather than run it, he threw a two-yard touchdown pass to wide open quarterback Zach Wilson as the Jets perfectly executed a trick play to take a 10-0 lead. While Berrios provided a highlight in the Week 4 win, his usage remains modest as New York's No. 4 wide receiver.