Head coach Aaron Glenn said Monday that Ponds (calf) is on track to play against the Titans in Week 1, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

The rookie second-rounder missed all of training camp and did not play in any of the Jets' three preseason games due to a calf injury he sustained in late July. He is progressing in his recovery, and it appears Pond is trending toward making his NFL debut in Tennessee on Sunday, Sept. 13. The Indiana product will provide depth in the secondary behind Jarvis Brownlee, Brandon Stephens and Nahshon Wright (hip).