Jets' David Bailey: Tweaks ankle in Saturday's practice

Bailey sustained an ankle injury during Saturday's training camp practice, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

The positive news is that Bailey's injury is considered a day-to-day issue, which head coach Aaron Glenn communicated to reporters following Saturday's practice. Bailey's practice participation over the coming days should shed some light on his chances of playing in Friday's preseason opener against the Buccaneers. He was a first-round selection of the Jets in the 2026 NFL Draft and is expected to start at defensive end opposite Will McDonald.