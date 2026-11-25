Bailey recorded five tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble during the Jets' 27-24 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Week 11 was the third multi-sack performance of the season for Bailey, and his first takedown of Justin Herbert early in the second quarter resulted in a fumble that the Chargers recovered. Bailey is up to 9.5 sacks through 10 regular-season games, which leads all rookies and is tied for third-most in the NFL behind Will Anderson (11.5) and Greg Rousseau (10.0). Bailey also leads the league with six forced fumbles, and the Texas Tech product is living up to his pedigree as the second-overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.