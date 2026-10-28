Bailey did not practice Wednesday due to a groin injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Bailey picked up the injury during the Jets' Week 7 loss to the Dolphins but was able to finish the game, per Cimini. He'll be evaluated throughout the week, and his practice participation over the next two days will shed some light on whether he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Bailey leads all rookies with 5.5 sacks, which is also tied with Carl Granderson, Elijah Ponder and T.J. Watt for fifth-most in the NFL.