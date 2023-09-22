Zuerlein (groin) will kick at practice Friday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Zuerlein returned to limited practice participation Thursday and will once again test out the groin injury that kept him sidelined in Week 2 against Dallas and in practice Wednesday. If the veteran kicker shows that he's over the injury in practice Friday, he would likely return to action Sunday against the Patriots. Should Zuerlein require more recovery time, Austin Seibert would be in line to get elevated from the practice squad for a second consecutive game.