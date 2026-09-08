Davis (knee) was spotted participating in drills with the Jets' other running backs during Tuesday's practice, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Davis' involvement in Tuesday's session bodes well for his chances of being listed as at least a limited participant Wednesday, when the Jets release their first injury report of 2026. The 24-year-old sat out all three of the Jets' preseason games while tending to the knee injury, but if Davis emerges from Week 1 prep without any setbacks, he should be available to serve as the team's No. 3 back behind Breece Hall (groin) and Braelon Allen in Sunday's season opener at Tennessee.