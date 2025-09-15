Davis didn't record a rushing attempt and caught one of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Bills. He also returned five kickoffs for 134 yards.

Davis continues to function as the third option on the running back depth chart behind Breece Hall and Braelon Allen. Most of Davis' contributions in the short term will likely come on special teams. Davis has taken over as the primary kickoff returner in the absence of Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) after the Jets waived Xavier Gipson.